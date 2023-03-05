Draw Your Weather
JMU men’s basketball escapes with 75-72 win over Troy, advances to Sun Belt semifinals

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball snuck past Troy 75-72, advancing to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Championship.

The Dukes improve to 22-10 overall. Terrence Edwards led the Dukes with 27 points and 12 rebounds. Takal Molson added 15 points and grabbed eight boards. Alonzo Sule and Noah Freidel added 10 points apiece.

James Madison outrebounded Troy 46-35. The Dukes shot 45% from the field and scored 42 points off the bench.

The Dukes return to the court on Monday when they face eighth-seed South Alabama. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

