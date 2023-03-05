Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

No. 8 Virginia Tech women’s basketball defeats Louisville 75-67 for first ACC title

WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7 photo(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WDBJ) - The Hokies handled business in Greensboro on Sunday, defeating Louisville 75-67 for the first ACC title in program history.

Georgia Amoore was named the MVP after recording the most three-point shots made in an ACC Tournament with 14. She finished her Greensboro stay at 21.7 PPG, 43.5% shooting (48.3% from 3), 4.3 APG, 4.3 RPG.

Two-time ACC Player of the Year and Greensboro native, Liz Kitley, put up 20 points and hauled in five rebounds in Sunday’s ACC title game.

Taylor Soule added 13 points to round out the Hokie double-digit scorers.

The winningest coach in James Madison University history, Kenny Brooks, joined the Hokies in 2016. Since Brooks’ arrival, Virginia Tech has only posted winning seasons, and stamped numerous records when it comes to ACC win totals, ranked wins and athletes earning postseason accolades.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Jay Kenyon has been linked to the attack on the Capitol.
Harrisonburg man charged with crimes connected to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Looking out for invasive species in the Valley ahead of Spring
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby won’t face jail time under plea deal