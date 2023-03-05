No. 8 Virginia Tech women’s basketball defeats Louisville 75-67 for first ACC title

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WDBJ) - The Hokies handled business in Greensboro on Sunday, defeating Louisville 75-67 for the first ACC title in program history.

The Hokies earn the @accwbb AQ 💃@HokiesWBB are your ACC Champions after winning the first conference tournament championship in school history!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/7B9ei3rbFT — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 5, 2023

Georgia Amoore was named the MVP after recording the most three-point shots made in an ACC Tournament with 14. She finished her Greensboro stay at 21.7 PPG, 43.5% shooting (48.3% from 3), 4.3 APG, 4.3 RPG.

MVP MVP MVP pic.twitter.com/5GXJbO2Hkn — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) March 5, 2023

Two-time ACC Player of the Year and Greensboro native, Liz Kitley, put up 20 points and hauled in five rebounds in Sunday’s ACC title game.

Taylor Soule added 13 points to round out the Hokie double-digit scorers.

The winningest coach in James Madison University history, Kenny Brooks, joined the Hokies in 2016. Since Brooks’ arrival, Virginia Tech has only posted winning seasons, and stamped numerous records when it comes to ACC win totals, ranked wins and athletes earning postseason accolades.

