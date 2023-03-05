Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Peterstown woman celebrates 101st birthday

Happy birthday, Frances Evans!
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) -In Peterstown, West Virginia, people gathered to celebrate Frances Evans. She is turning 101! Evans credits her long life to her diet of country food – much of which she grew herself. She says, if she could give any advice to people, it would be to get plenty of sleep and to be a friend.

“Be a good friend and neighbor to those around you. I think that means a lot. And I have plenty right here to prove it... with all these wonderful friends,” says Evans.

The party was filled with her friends – many of which have known Evans for their whole lives. They all told us Evans’ “glass half full” mentality has made her a friend to people all over.

“Every time I’ve been around her, I’ve never seen her negative with something. It’s always... giving you the positive side of stuff, and I think that’s probably... helped with her longevity of her life... You know, I mean, you can look at things any way you want to, but she seems to find the good in, in most people,” says Richard Allen, a friend of Evans.

Although she has lost many friends and family members in her life, her bright outlook continues to shine through as she makes new friends to this day.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
20 years of memories was torched by something that was not their fault and now they are...
Father and son still displaced after December fire — needing major help
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Looking out for invasive species in the Valley ahead of Spring
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
The goal was to utilize the ice rink this season for something beyond skating.
Shufflecurl slides in as great addition to Generations Park

Latest News

JMU lacrosse moves up in national rankings after key victories
Western Albemarle Rescue Squad (FILE)
Rescue squad looking to build new station in Crozet
The Waynesboro Police Department have arrested two people for an alleged robbery that took...
WPD arrests two for alleged January robbery
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Mild start to week
Birthdays and Anniversaries March 6
Birthdays and Anniversaries March 6