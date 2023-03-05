Shufflecurl slides in as great addition to Generations Park

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Generations Park blended shuffleboard and curling to wrap up this winter season. Shufflecurl saw the light of day with simple rules of the game.

“They come onto a slick-proof mat right here. They literally take a game pole we call a stymie, and they hit a stone towards the target with a goal of getting their stone closer than their opponents,” Town of Bridgewater Park Coordinator Katie Newman said.

The activity’s appeal was that people of all ages could play and enjoy.

Ashley Caudill heard about shufflecurl through a friend but scored a new interest after the first try.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but it was really fun playing the first time. It was super easy to pick up. Once you get the hang of it, you get better and better so it’s definitely something I would recommend,” Caudill said.

The goal was to utilize the ice rink this season for something beyond skating. The positive energy towards the sport grew along with the number of players, which is why shufflecurl has a home in Bridgewater.

“We plan to offer it next season. This was our first time are offering it, but it’s been in the works for a couple of years, but we hope to offer it, moving forward, have it be a town game that people from all over the surrounding areas can come and enjoy,” Newman said.

Bridgewater’s vision is to eventually have a Shufflecurl league, hosting morning matches on weekdays.

Generations Park hopes to see even more people for five innings of frosty fun next season.

