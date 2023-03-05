Draw Your Weather
Syphilis cases are on the rise in Virginia

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is an uptick of people diagnosed with syphilis in Virginia, according to the Blue Ridge Health District.

“We’re seeing a large number of diagnoses compared to the early 2000s,” Oana Vasiliu said.

Vasiliu is the director of STD prevention and surveillance with the Virginia Department of Health. She says the syphilis rate among women has increased 406%, and 721% in men.

“Any man who is sexually active can get syphilis, but some groups are disproportionately affected,” Vasiliu. “It’s really important to to get tested.”

Cases are highest in people between the ages of 30 to 39.

