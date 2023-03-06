Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

22-year-old Richmond man found shot to death at fast food drive-thru

Just before 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street...
Just before 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street for the report of a person shot.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A 22-year-old man in Richmond has died after police say he was found unresponsive in a fast food restaurant drive-thru.

Just before 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, officers were called to a McDonald’s in the 4100 block of Hull Street for the report of a person shot.

Police say they found Davonte Straus, 22, of Richmond, shot in the drive-thru lane in Southside Plaza. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
20 years of memories was torched by something that was not their fault and now they are...
Father and son still displaced after December fire — needing major help
The Waynesboro Police Department have arrested two people for an alleged robbery that took...
WPD arrests two for alleged January robbery
The Full Snow Moon, taken February 4th
Full Worm Moon highlights this week up in the sky
This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Syphilis cases are on the rise in Virginia

Latest News

Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
JMU Basketball generic
JMU Women’s basketball wins conference championship
Air3 strolls through Montgomery Hall Park in Staunton
Air3 strolls through Montgomery Hall Park in Staunton
Car get pelted with hail during a severe thunderstorm.
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Limiting the aftermath of hail damage