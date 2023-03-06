Best friend duo plans Pack’s Frozen Custard revival under new name

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - A town favorite is making its way back in a matter of days. Pack’s Frozen Custard is returning for a delicious new chapter under a new name: Sweets Ice Cream.

Two best friends, Zach Roberts and Jimmy Shifflett, are reviving the stand so the community can have a place to enjoy some ice cream. The owners have combined Pack’s high quality with some flavors of their own.

“I know a lot of the flavors they had like raspberry and things like that are favorites, but we’re gonna do some interesting flavors too like Taki flavored ice cream,” Roberts said.

Pack’s Frozen Custard spent four years in Broadway.

Shifflett and Roberts have known each other for more than 25 years. Both want this business to be community-driven, having their families be part of the foundation in what’s to come.

“We’re gonna have a bar that has a concrete top so people can come and just fellowship, relax and enjoy good ice cream. Jimmy and myself have worked really hard, and I think it’s going to show. I think we’re doing some things that are different and trying to upgrade some things here. I think you’ll be able to taste it,” Roberts said.

The co-owners confirm that coupons from Pack’s Frozen Custard will be accepted. People can start “Having a Sweets day” at the grand opening at 241 W. Lee Street in Broadway on March 17.

