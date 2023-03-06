Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia

The 74,000-square-foot store would be at the exit 211 interchange on I-64
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on Interstate 64.(Buc-ee’s)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Buc-ee’s - a store known as a one-stop-shop for travel needs - is being planned for New Kent.

New Kent Economic Development says in a Facebook post that Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on Interstate 64.

The plans include:

  • 120 fueling positions
  • 557 parking spaces
  • 24 Tesla charging spaces
  • 10 bus/RV parking spaces.

“A Conditional Use Permit has been submitted to the County’s Planning and Zoning Department,” New Kent Economic Development said. “The Applicant’s request for this Conditional Use Permit is solely limited to the review and approval of a proposed sign plan.”

If approved, the store is expected to open in 2027.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
20 years of memories was torched by something that was not their fault and now they are...
Father and son still displaced after December fire — needing major help
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Looking out for invasive species in the Valley ahead of Spring
This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Syphilis cases are on the rise in Virginia
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments

Latest News

Car get pelted with hail during a severe thunderstorm.
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Limiting the aftermath of hail damage
Generic house fire
Woman narrowly escapes Harrisonburg house fire
(File)
One dead after Saturday crash, VSP says
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Mild start to week