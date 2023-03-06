Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Community Spotlight: Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc.

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The belief that a good education is vital to a community’s social and economic health motivated a group of Rockingham County citizens to start an organization in 1994.

The Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc., also known as ‘REFI’, aims to empower educators and provide inspiring learning opportunities for every student. It’s been going strong for nearly 30 years.

A focal point of REFI is a large building filled with school supplies off of Mount Clinton Pike, behind Rockingham County Public Schools central offices.

“It allows us to kind of take off some of those out-of-pocket expenses or financial burdens teachers feel. ‘I’m out of glue sticks, I’m out of pencils’, or anything like that. So teachers can come to the depot it’s 100% free, they select what they need and they walk out with it it’s like a free shopping experience,” REFI executive director Victoria Landis said.

Funded through the generosity of individuals and businesses, gently-used items are given a new life.

“A lot of times it keeps really good stuff from just ending up going you know to the dump and instead goes in a classrom and gives another purpose,” Landis said.

The teacher supply depot is just one of REFI’s five core programs.

“We also provide educational grants for teachers which encourage them to think outside of the box, some fun different lessons, as well as building upon things they may already be doing in the classroom. We provide the additional funding to support some of those innovative ideas,” Landis said.

Each spring, REFI also recognizes 24 educators from RCPS, who have been selected as Teacher of the Year for their respective schools, and will now have the chance to be selected as the Lucy Simms Educator of the Year.

Landis says this time of year is busy as it marks the review of REFI’s scholarship applications for students at the division’s four high schools.

“Again, financial burdens of college expenses continue to go up, so with our scholarships, we’re able to alleviate some of that for our graduating seniors,” Landis said.

Another program focuses on some of the youngest members of the RCPS system, providing books to all kindergarteners in the county. She says this promotes early literacy, one of the building blocks of education.

For those who want to help REFI and enjoy the game of golf, the foundation’s 28th Annual ‘Chip-In’ for Quality Schools Golf Classic will be held on April 22 at Lakeview Golf Club.

Registration for the tournament and more information about REFI can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
20 years of memories was torched by something that was not their fault and now they are...
Father and son still displaced after December fire — needing major help
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Looking out for invasive species in the Valley ahead of Spring
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
The goal was to utilize the ice rink this season for something beyond skating.
Shufflecurl slides in as great addition to Generations Park

Latest News

Community Spotlight: Valley Associates for Independent Living
Community Spotlight: Valley Associates for Independent Living
Community Spotlight Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah
Community Spotlight: Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah
Storage at Baby Hope in Harrisonburg
Community Spotlight: Baby Hope
Community Spotlight: Shenandoah Valley Children's Choir
Community Spotlight: Shenandoah Valley Children’s Choir