Elkton WWII Veteran still going strong at 98-years-old

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday a 4K was held in Elkton to benefit Elkton Area United Services. One of the participants was Stan Crider, a 98-year-old World War II Veteran. At 98 Stan is still very active and can be seen out and about in the town each day.

“I just want to get up and go and move. I don’t want to sit down like so many people do when they retire,” said Crider, who sat down with WHSV on Monday.

Stan has lived in the Valley his entire life and in Elkton for 70 years. His military service began in 1943 when he was drafted into the navy.

“I served in four major campaigns. I was a D-Day veteran from Normandy then they had a second invasion in Southern France and we did that invasion in August of 1944,” said Stan.

Stan served on the U.S.S. Arkansas for three years and was a part of some of WWII’s most important battles. After his involvement in the European theatre, he went on to serve in the Pacific during the Iwo Jim and Okinawa campaigns in 1945.

After the war, Stan settled in Elkton and worked at Merck & Co. for 41 years where he met his wife of 73 years. His wife passed away early last year but Stan remains independent and is still going strong.

“I do my own cooking, grocery shopping, and cooking and I enjoy doing that. It’s difficult to live alone after you’ve been with your wife so many years but we have to keep moving, life goes on so that’s what we need to do,” he said.

Stan is always moving, he wakes up before six each morning and walks nearly four miles every day.

“Walking is probably my favorite part of the day just to get out and see people. You meet so many people walking and most people are very nice, very pleasant to speak to and all. That’s about the best part of my day that’s what I look for,” he said.

Stan is still able to drive and just had his license renewed. He said that his attitude and faith have helped him to continue living a quality life 36 years into retirement.

“I just think positive and always praise the lord, I give him all my honor and glory because he’s the one that gave me this body and he keeps me going,” he said.

Over the weekend Stan and his niece Donna, who he called his rock, finished the 4K together. Stan said he became something of a celebrity there when one of the other participants realized he was 98.

“He calls me up front and I had to speak to the people and tell them about walking and why I was walking. I did it of course for Elkton Area United Services which was the purpose of the walk,” he said. “I enjoyed it, it was a good walk, a little strenuous, got me in the legs a little bit for the next couple days but a few days of walking and that’ll be gone.”

Stan has seen Elkton change over the seven decades he has lived in the town and said that is grateful for the community that has always been kind to him.

“It certainly has changed a lot but I think change is for the best. A lot of people come to me and want to know ‘who did this’ or ‘what was this like years ago’ I can remember some of the things, some of the things I can’t but it’s a nice little town to live in,” he said. “People are so kind and good to me I wear my cap all the time and just about every day someone will come up and thank me for my service.”

WHSV asked Stan what advice he would give to other seniors seeking a fulfilling life in retirement.

“You gotta get up and keep moving and keep yourself active. Keep your mind active, I do crossword puzzles, I do things that keep my mind busy, I think that’s very important,” he said.

