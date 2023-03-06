Firefighters for Literacy helps Staunton students reach reading goals

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A program in Staunton is getting students more excited to read and learn.

Firefighters for Literacy was started in 2019 to help students across all grade levels at A.R. Ware Elementary School reach their reading goals.

Ware’s Reading Coach, Emily Rodzinka, and Principal Billy Brown “have been big supporters of the program and have worked side by side with us along the way,” Lt. Adam Dolan with the Staunton Fire Department said in a statement.

The program was such a success at Ware that the fire department wanted to get more schools involved.

This is the second year Bessie Weller Elementary school has participated in the Firefighters for Literacy program.

“The kids love it. We love the interaction between us and them. They soak it in. They love the fire department, they love the trucks, and we honestly enjoy reading to them,” Firefighter Hunter Rowzie said.

Firefighters stop by the school once a month during the spring semester to read to students, play games with them, share fire safety information, and show them all types of fire gear and equipment.

For the month of March, the firefighters visited the school on Read Across America Day. The theme for the day was “what do you want to be when you grow up?”

“Firefighters showing what a job is is so fantastic. When I was little, I wanted to be an archaeologist, so that’s what I dressed as. I’ve had kids come in at vets, policemen, bankers, teachers, all sorts of cool things,” Diane Kester, first grade teacher, said.

It’s all to help students reach their reading goals and get closer to winning the grand prize.

“All those kids who have reached all the goals get their name put into a hat. They reach in get one name, and that kid gets to go home in a fire truck, which is most awesome,” Kester said.

First graders at Bessie are working toward the goal of learning sight words.

“The first goal was for 50 sight words, the second is 100, and the last goal is 150. They worked so hard to get to the 50. In my class, I can say all my kids made it to 50,” Kester explained.

She said she’s seen this program really help motivate her students and get them more involved in the classroom.

“They’re glued to them, they listen to every single word, they’re more engaged, they want to ask questions more,” Kester said.

The firefighters get a lot out of it, too.

“Being able to interact with them and joke and have fun, but also being able to learn and understand everything they have learned and how good they are at it is really rewarding,” Rowzie said.

The fire department says they plan to include McSwain Elementary School next year so each elementary school in Staunton has the opportunity to celebrate reading with them.

