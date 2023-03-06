Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Full Worm Moon highlights this week up in the sky

The Full Snow Moon, taken February 4th
The Full Snow Moon, taken February 4th(Warren G Faught)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - The third full moon of the year occurs this week plus, our evenings start to see more light!

FULL WORM MOON

On Tuesday morning at 7:40 am, March’s full moon will occur. Since it will be Tuesday morning when the Moon is officially full, Monday night will be the night to see the Moon at its fullest. You really will have two chances to catch the Moon as the Moon will still basically be full on Tuesday night as well. The Moon will be in the night sky all night Monday and almost all of Tuesday night. Cloud cover will also cooperate both nights.

This moon is called the Full Worm Moon because of the ground thawing and earthworms appearing this time of the year. Another name for this full moon is the Crow Moon, named after the crows cawing, signifying the end of winter. It can be known as the Crust Moon, after snow cover becomes crusty thawing during the day, and re-freezing at night. The Sap Moon is another name as it’s the time of the year to sap maple trees. The last name this moon is known as is the Lenten Moon as it is the last full moon of winter.

March's full moon will be Tuesday morning at 7:40 am looking its fullest Monday evening
March's full moon will be Tuesday morning at 7:40 am looking its fullest Monday evening(WHSV)

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS

On Sunday at 2 am, we spring forward the clocks as Daylight Saving Time begins. With this process, we lose an hour of sleep but it also means daylight will last much longer into the evening but mornings will temporarily be darker. Sunset time moves from 6:18 pm to 7:19 pm this weekend as sunrises move from 6:33 am to 7:31 am.

On Sunday, sunrise will move later in the morning to 7:31 am while sunset moves later in the...
On Sunday, sunrise will move later in the morning to 7:31 am while sunset moves later in the evening to 7:19 pm(WHSV)

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain another 17 minutes of daylight. By March 13th, we will have 11 hours and 50 minutes of daylight and 12 hours and 10 minutes of nighttime. Due to Daylight Saving Time, sunrises move from 6:40 am to 7:30 am while sunsets move from 6:13 pm to 7:20 pm. Sunday evening will be the first time the sun sets after 7 pm since last September!

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Mar 66:40 am6:13 pm11 hrs, 33 mins
Mar 76:39 am6:14 pm11 hrs, 35 mins
Mar 86:37 am6:15 pm11 hrs, 38 mins
Mar 96:36 am6:16 pm11 hrs, 40 mins
Mar 106:34 am6:17 pm11 hrs, 43 mins
Mar 116:33 am6:18 pm11 hrs, 45 mins
Mar 127:31 am7:19 pm11 hrs, 48 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & TimeVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Tue Mar 7, 6:00 am7 min76°10° above NW10° above SE
Fri Mar 10, 5:15 am4 min60°43° above W10° above SE
A great opportunity to view the ISS coming Tuesday morning
A great opportunity to view the ISS coming Tuesday morning(WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
Full MoonMarch 7th, 7:40 am
Third Quarter MoonMarch 14th, 10:08 pm
New MoonMarch 21st, 1:23 pm
First Quarter MoonMarch 28th, 10:32 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the west by 9 pm (located just to upper left of Jupiter)

Mars: In the south-southeastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest after 2 am

Jupiter: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets by 8:30 pm in the west (located just to lower right of Venus)

Saturn: Not in sky at sunset, limited viewing, rises in eastern sky around 6 am

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Jay Kenyon has been linked to the attack on the Capitol.
Harrisonburg man charged with crimes connected to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Looking out for invasive species in the Valley ahead of Spring
Andrea Serrano
Colorado woman who admits to having sex with 13-year-old and having his baby won’t face jail time under plea deal

Latest News

Sweets Ice Cream
Sweets Ice Cream
ShenanArts The Sound of Music
ShenanArts The Sound of Music
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Mild start to week
Captain von Trapp's real-life granddaughter is thankful people still want to showcase a key...
Shenanarts cast ready to emulate history for ‘The Sound of Music’ production