Full Worm Moon highlights this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - The third full moon of the year occurs this week plus, our evenings start to see more light!

FULL WORM MOON

On Tuesday morning at 7:40 am, March’s full moon will occur. Since it will be Tuesday morning when the Moon is officially full, Monday night will be the night to see the Moon at its fullest. You really will have two chances to catch the Moon as the Moon will still basically be full on Tuesday night as well. The Moon will be in the night sky all night Monday and almost all of Tuesday night. Cloud cover will also cooperate both nights.

This moon is called the Full Worm Moon because of the ground thawing and earthworms appearing this time of the year. Another name for this full moon is the Crow Moon, named after the crows cawing, signifying the end of winter. It can be known as the Crust Moon, after snow cover becomes crusty thawing during the day, and re-freezing at night. The Sap Moon is another name as it’s the time of the year to sap maple trees. The last name this moon is known as is the Lenten Moon as it is the last full moon of winter.

March's full moon will be Tuesday morning at 7:40 am looking its fullest Monday evening (WHSV)

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS

On Sunday at 2 am, we spring forward the clocks as Daylight Saving Time begins. With this process, we lose an hour of sleep but it also means daylight will last much longer into the evening but mornings will temporarily be darker. Sunset time moves from 6:18 pm to 7:19 pm this weekend as sunrises move from 6:33 am to 7:31 am.

On Sunday, sunrise will move later in the morning to 7:31 am while sunset moves later in the evening to 7:19 pm (WHSV)

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain another 17 minutes of daylight. By March 13th, we will have 11 hours and 50 minutes of daylight and 12 hours and 10 minutes of nighttime. Due to Daylight Saving Time, sunrises move from 6:40 am to 7:30 am while sunsets move from 6:13 pm to 7:20 pm. Sunday evening will be the first time the sun sets after 7 pm since last September!

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Mar 6 6:40 am 6:13 pm 11 hrs, 33 mins Mar 7 6:39 am 6:14 pm 11 hrs, 35 mins Mar 8 6:37 am 6:15 pm 11 hrs, 38 mins Mar 9 6:36 am 6:16 pm 11 hrs, 40 mins Mar 10 6:34 am 6:17 pm 11 hrs, 43 mins Mar 11 6:33 am 6:18 pm 11 hrs, 45 mins Mar 12 7:31 am 7:19 pm 11 hrs, 48 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & Time Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Tue Mar 7, 6:00 am 7 min 76° 10° above NW 10° above SE Fri Mar 10, 5:15 am 4 min 60° 43° above W 10° above SE

A great opportunity to view the ISS coming Tuesday morning (WHSV)

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time Full Moon March 7th, 7:40 am Third Quarter Moon March 14th, 10:08 pm New Moon March 21st, 1:23 pm First Quarter Moon March 28th, 10:32 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the west by 9 pm (located just to upper left of Jupiter)

Mars: In the south-southeastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest after 2 am

Jupiter: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets by 8:30 pm in the west (located just to lower right of Venus)

Saturn: Not in sky at sunset, limited viewing, rises in eastern sky around 6 am

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.