Great.Full Goods General Store hopes to win grant contest

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg business is participating in the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest. Great.Full Goods General Store in the Agora Market has a chance to be one of ten businesses around the country to receive a $30,000 grant from FedEx.

Through Wednesday, March 8 people can vote online each day for their favorite business, each day a winner will be chosen for a People’s Choice Award and win a $1,000 cash gift card. The ten winners of the $30,000 grants will then be announced in May.

Great.Full Goods provides refills of products like soap and laundry detergent as well as other household goods. It sells all toxic plastics and allows people to purchase smaller quantities of the products.

“Everything, once it gets into our waste stream, is clean, non-toxic, and we’re reducing the use of plastic as well. In 2022 we actually diverted over 8,000 containers from our local waste stream,” said Melissa Nguyen, Owner of Great.Full Goods.

If Great.Full Goods wins a grant Nguyen hopes to expand its refill goods and services to rural communities around the Valley.

“I do want to team up with farms and make sure that food is accessible too. I’m envisioning kind of a mobile general store. So it’s on the road and it’s got the personal goods, the household goods, refills, and fresh foods too,” she said. “The idea would be that we could pop up in different places and people that maybe don’t have transportation to Harrisonburg would have access to the refills outside of the city.”

Nguyen who lives in Broadway said there is a need for non-toxic plastic products in rural areas around the Valley where some people don’t have access to reliable transportation.

“The only way they can get personal hygiene products and practical goods is to shop at a 7/11 or a Dollar Store and that’s great that they’re accessible everywhere but there is a lot of plastic and a lot of not-so-very good chemicals in some of those products. I think if we make this more accessible and affordable to all it would make a really big impact,” she said.

You can vote for Great.Full Goods in the contest here.

