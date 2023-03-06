Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU lacrosse moves up in national rankings after key victories

(WTVG)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a pair of key victories including a win over a top-five opponent, James Madison lacrosse has moved up four spots to the No. 8 ranking in the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll released on Monday.

The Dukes’ strong week was largely built by their defense, which allowed just 7.0 goals per game and a .269 opponent shooting percentage. The ranking was earned with an 8-7 victory over then-No. 5 Maryland on Wednesday before a 16-7 win over Ohio State on Saturday.

The eighth-ranked Dukes have another pair of games on the schedule this week, with a road trip to Liberty on Wednesday at 5 p.m. before a noon home tilt on Saturday against No. 23 Johns Hopkins.

