JMU lacrosse moves up in national rankings after key victories

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a pair of key victories including a win over a top-five opponent, James Madison lacrosse has moved up four spots to the No. 8 ranking in the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll released on Monday.

The Dukes’ strong week was largely built by their defense, which allowed just 7.0 goals per game and a .269 opponent shooting percentage. The ranking was earned with an 8-7 victory over then-No. 5 Maryland on Wednesday before a 16-7 win over Ohio State on Saturday.

The eighth-ranked Dukes have another pair of games on the schedule this week, with a road trip to Liberty on Wednesday at 5 p.m. before a noon home tilt on Saturday against No. 23 Johns Hopkins.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.