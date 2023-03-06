JMU Women’s basketball wins conference championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The JMU Women’s basketball team has won the Sun Belt Conference Championship!

The Dukes beat Texas Southern in the Championship game after beating Marshall in the Quarterfinals and Old Dominion in the Semifinals.

Peyton McDaniel scored 30 points on 10-11 shooting from the field, including 7-7 from three.

Kiki Jefferson also contributed with 22 points, shooting 8-13 from the field.

