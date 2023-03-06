Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

One dead after Saturday crash, VSP says

Va police
Va police(wvir)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Shenandoah County on Saturday.

According to the VSP, the crash happened on Saturday, March 4, around 10:05 p.m. along Cemetery Road just west of Gunn Lane, when a 2014 Toyota Tundra was traveling east on Cemetery Rd. when it allegedly ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Toyota, Andrew W. White, 41, of Winchester, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries, the VSP say.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
20 years of memories was torched by something that was not their fault and now they are...
Father and son still displaced after December fire — needing major help
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Looking out for invasive species in the Valley ahead of Spring
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
The goal was to utilize the ice rink this season for something beyond skating.
Shufflecurl slides in as great addition to Generations Park

Latest News

Generic house fire
Woman narrowly escapes Harrisonburg house fire
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Mild start to week
Staunton Firefighter, Hunter Rowzie, reads to a kindergarten class at Bessie Weller Elementary...
Firefighters for Literacy helps Staunton students reach reading goals
Community Spotlight: Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc.
Community Spotlight: Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc.