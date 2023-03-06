One dead after Saturday crash, VSP says

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Shenandoah County on Saturday.

According to the VSP, the crash happened on Saturday, March 4, around 10:05 p.m. along Cemetery Road just west of Gunn Lane, when a 2014 Toyota Tundra was traveling east on Cemetery Rd. when it allegedly ran off the right side of the roadway and collided with a tree.

The driver of the Toyota, Andrew W. White, 41, of Winchester, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries, the VSP say.

The crash is still under investigation.

