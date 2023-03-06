Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Police say 3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Illinois home

The police department in Bolingbrook, Illinois, said in a statement that officers responded to...
The police department in Bolingbrook, Illinois, said in a statement that officers responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Three people were dead and a fourth was hospitalized after a shooting during a suspected home invasion in suburban Chicago, police said.

The police department in Bolingbrook, Illinois, said in a statement that officers responded to the home around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

A man, a woman and a girl had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman who also had been shot was taken to a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

The identities and ages of the victims were not immediately released.

Police said Sunday that a suspect in the shootings was detained, but no additional information was provided.

A crime scene investigation was being conducted in the community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Chicago, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
20 years of memories was torched by something that was not their fault and now they are...
Father and son still displaced after December fire — needing major help
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Looking out for invasive species in the Valley ahead of Spring
CPD Cherry Avenue
CPD responding to shooting on Cherry Avenue, investigating Timberland Apartments
The goal was to utilize the ice rink this season for something beyond skating.
Shufflecurl slides in as great addition to Generations Park

Latest News

An apparent stampede in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person, authorities said.
1 dead, 8 injured in upstate New York concert stampede
Muskego High School
Racist speech allegedly hurled at high school basketball team during playoffs in Wis.
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russia steps up effort to take elusive prize of Ukraine city
A suspect in possession of explosive material was arrested, police said.
Man charged with blowing up PG&E transformers in California
A suspect in possession of explosive material was arrested, police said.
Man allegedly blew up transformers