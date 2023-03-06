Rescue squad looking to build new station in Crozet

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Western Albemarle Rescue Squad is looking to add a new location.

WARS purchased land behind the post office and Blue Goose building in Crozet about three years ago. The rescue squad is in the early stages of developing that land. The project will make room for a new ambulance, training, and dorms for staff.

“This year we’ve got a building committee together and we’ve engaged with an architect to do some preliminary site studies to see if that space will accommodate the new station,” WARS Chief Kostas Alibertis said.

The project is expected to be done in three to five years.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.