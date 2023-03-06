Severe Weather Awareness Week: Limiting the aftermath of hail damage

(WHSV) - Large hail isn’t as common in our area as other parts of the country, but it does happen.

Hail damage can come from large hail stones but also a large amounts of hail. In 2020, a storm in the Craigsville area dropped so much hail that it was several inches deep on the road, which led to two accidents on I-81.

Wow, photos from Craigsville last night with the evening severe storm. Look at all the hail!

Photos from Dezy Morris pic.twitter.com/MueF8DxSTW — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) April 8, 2020

In 1989, a severe hail storm in Augusta County led to golf ball to baseball size hail, which is hail 2.75″ in diameter. This is the largest size hail recorded in our area.

It also happened in Stanley in June 2009 in the Marksville area.

The largest hail ever recorded in our area is 2.75" in diameter. (WHSV)

“Hail can do enough damage depending on the severity of the storm just to a hood alone. I mean I don’t know exactly the number of what any auto parts are right now but we’ve already had trouble getting them. The time that goes into place too also has to take an effect,” said Carter Hawkins of the Virginia Farm Bureau.

With added time to get your car repaired comes more expenses.

“If you get into a situation where you can’t even drive the car because of the damage or you need to leave it for an extended period, you’ve also got rental car coverage that comes into play. That takes into effect,” said Hawkins.

There is one thing you can do to at least protect your car from hail.

“You could definitely park it under a carport, some type of shelter that would protect it from the impending storm from hail damage happening to the body of the vehicle. As far as the home, it would be hard to protect the outside of your home, the exterior from the hail damage,” said Kim Carderelli of Blue Ridge Insurance Services.

So, what’s the best you can do to protect anything else?

“Make sure your coverage is good. If you have concerns, contact your local agent or whichever company you are with and review the coverage with them. Say ‘hey, I have these concerns, and what is covered,’ and that way you have a better understanding on what’s going on with your insurance coverage,” said Hawkins.

