Shenanarts cast ready to emulate history for ‘The Sound of Music’ production

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The hills are alive at Shenanarts as the cast prepares for its production of The Sound of Music.

The musical is based on the journey of Austrian governess Maria Rainer and the von Trapp family singers facing a choice amid a Nazi invasion.

The original story ages back to the late 1930′s, but the young talent playing this lead said the story is still inspiring for the present-day.

“Maria broke a lot of feminine stereotypes of the time, so I think that’s really cool to carry on that spirit. I feel like everybody emulates the value of the show. We’re just all very, very excited to bring the show to Shenanarts,” Maria Rainer Actress Hannah Altman said.

Captain von Trapp’s real-life granddaughter has seen three productions of The Sound of Music in the Shenandoah Valley. She applauds the accuracy and inclusion Shenanarts prioritized, especially with the Nazi presence.

She is thankful people still want to showcase a key part of her family history but hopes what is in between the lines never fades away.

“I think the whole thing that needs to be kept alive is the message of hope, the message to stand up against evil, and not tolerate things that we are even seeing in our time.” Descendant Elizabeth von Trapp Walker said.

Observers in the rehearsal describe the cast as amazing for being fully invested in learning the story.

This tale of love, family, and integrity will be brought to the Shenanarts stage, at 300 Churchville Ave, Staunton, VA 24401, for the next two full weekends starting March 10.

Tickets to some shows have already sold out while others are close to that point.

