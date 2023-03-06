Staunton residents concerned over blasting project

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - People living in Staunton have expressed concern over a blasting project happening on Middlebrook Avenue, and the damage that could be done to their homes.

David Simms, whose home has been effected, said ”The first time I noticed it was February 20th when were home for President’s Day and our home violently shook for seven seconds”.

Simms says that he has felt his home shake almost every day. Simms said that he has had things shatter off the wall and damage to his house.

“We have a crack in our foundation right near our roof, That was not there. We had our roof done last year and it was not there before hand”.

The City of Staunton said in a press release “Blasting will continue in the Vista Heights neighborhood. The Fire Marshal’s office is currently monitoring the blasting, but in the absence of an egregious or eminently harmful violation, the Staunton Fire Marshal’s Office does not have the authority to stop or suspend the blasting”.

There is also concern about caves and caverns that are located under the city.

“Two pre construction surveys were conducted by two different companies in late 2021 that showed no underground caverns at the blasting site” said the City of Staunton in their statement.

“We are just worried that sooner or later something is going to break beyond repair” said Simms.

