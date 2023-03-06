Woman narrowly escapes Harrisonburg house fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A woman was forced to escape her home through a second story window after a fire erupted early Sunday morning.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) says that firefighters were called to the 100 block of E. Weaver Ave. at around 1:40 a.m. on March 5 for a reported structure fire with flames coming from the side of the home, which was confirmed when units arrived.

The HFD says the pets in the home alerted the woman to the fire, allowing her to escape. The home did not have functioning smoke alarms, and by the time pets alerted the occupant, fire had trapped her from escaping via the interior of the home, according to the HFD. The woman reportedly suffered smoke inhalation and was treated and released from a local hospital. All of the pets in the home, including two cats and two dogs, survived.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, the HFD says. The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental with damage estimates set at approximately $65,000 for structure and contents.

“There is no doubt that this member of our community is extremely lucky to be alive,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “Fire can be deadly, and this incident highlights the immense importance of functioning smoke alarms. We ask everyone in our community to please check their own smoke alarms and their neighbors, especially those who may be infirmed, mobility limited, or elderly, who are the most at-risk when fires occur.”

