WPD arrests two for alleged January robbery

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested two people for an alleged robbing of a Tobacco and Vape store in Waynesboro.

According to a release from the WPD, the WPD have arrested Michael Richard Womble, 30 years old, of Waynesboro, and John David Finch, 23 years old, of Augusta County, in connection with the alleged robbery that happened on January 14, at the Tobacco and Vape store located at 400 Tiffany Drive.

Womble and Finch were arrested on the following alleged offenses:

Womble:

~18.2-58(F)-Robbery

~18.2-22(F)-Conspiracy to commit Robbery

~18.2-427(M)-Threaten Illegal or Immoral over Telephone

~46.2-301(M)-Drive Motor Vehicle with License Suspended or Revoked

Finch:

~18.2-58(F)-Robbery

~18.2-53.1(F)-Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony

~18.2-22(F)-Conspiracy to commit Robbery

Both are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail, according to the WPD.

