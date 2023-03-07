All southbound lanes on I-81 closed near MM 254

Draw Your Weather
VDOT reports that all southbound lanes are closed near mm 254 as of 11:22 a.m.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT is reporting that all southbound lanes on I-81 S near mm 254 are closed because of a security/police activity.

As of 11:31 a.m. all south lanes are closed, backups are around 2.5 miles, and traffic is being detoured off exit 257, VDOT says.

This is a developing story, WHSV will share more updates once we have them.

