Boat crew gets a surprise from a great white shark off coast of Sarasota

A boat crew spotted this big guy off the coast of Sarasota.
A boat crew spotted this big guy off the coast of Sarasota.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The crew of a boat got a surprise off the coast of Sarasota when they ran into a very large great white shark.

You don’t often see the animals swimming in this part of the Gulf so it was a big surprise for Captain RC Gilliland who sent ABC7 this video of the 15-20 foot shark. Gilliland told ABC7 that they spotted the creature around 30 miles off shore.

It was around this time last year another great white shark, named Scot by his trackers, was clocked in the same area but ABC7 has not yet learned if this shark is being tracked.

Maybe this one was just joining the herds of spring breakers flocking to the Suncoast.

