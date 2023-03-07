Broadway council to consider removal of subdivision age requirement

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Town Council will meet on Tuesday night and could make a decision that would get the ball rolling on a subdivision that was first approved back in 2006.

The council will hold a joint public hearing with the town’s planning commission regarding the removal of an age requirement for the Trimble Heights subdivision.

The subdivision planned to be built off of Freemont Circle was originally approved as a 144-unit upscale subdivision for people 55 and older. Four units were constructed there but the project was halted after the housing market crash of 2008.

“The town really worked hard with the developer, we wanted to get the property approved but the market conditions at that time were so tough,” said Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien.

The project’s original developer went bankrupt back in 2011 and the property has gone untouched since.

“In the town, we’ve had multiple subdivisions that have been built out or have been under contract before the earth is even turned so this one has been an anomaly for the town of Broadway,” said O’Brien.

Now a new developer has purchased the property and is seeking to remove the age restriction and move forward with the project.

“The developer who purchased the property understands that he can develop the property. It’s approved, so the development can happen tomorrow. The only thing that’s on the table tonight is the age restriction, to completely remove the age restriction,” said O’Brien.

Currently, the subdivision would be required to have at least 80% of its occupants be 55 years of age or older. While the town has been in favor of a senior-focused subdivision on the property O’Brien said that it may be time to move forward with a new plan.

“We liked the concept of this originally because it doesn’t have a whole lot of impact on schools and so on and so forth but when it’s sat for that long maybe that concept doesn’t work,” he said.

With infrastructure already in place, O’Brien said that the developer hopes to begin building as soon as possible if the age restriction is removed. The type and number of housing units would remain the same as the original plan.

The Broadway Town Council will meet at the Town Offices at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

