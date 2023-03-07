Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Broadway council to consider removal of subdivision age requirement

The Broadway Town Council will meet on Tuesday night and could make a decision that would get...
The Broadway Town Council will meet on Tuesday night and could make a decision that would get the ball rolling on a subdivision that was first approved back in 2006. The council will hold a joint public hearing with the town’s planning commission regarding the removal of an age requirement for the Trimble Heights subdivision.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Town Council will meet on Tuesday night and could make a decision that would get the ball rolling on a subdivision that was first approved back in 2006.

The council will hold a joint public hearing with the town’s planning commission regarding the removal of an age requirement for the Trimble Heights subdivision.

The subdivision planned to be built off of Freemont Circle was originally approved as a 144-unit upscale subdivision for people 55 and older. Four units were constructed there but the project was halted after the housing market crash of 2008.

“The town really worked hard with the developer, we wanted to get the property approved but the market conditions at that time were so tough,” said Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien.

The project’s original developer went bankrupt back in 2011 and the property has gone untouched since.

“In the town, we’ve had multiple subdivisions that have been built out or have been under contract before the earth is even turned so this one has been an anomaly for the town of Broadway,” said O’Brien.

Now a new developer has purchased the property and is seeking to remove the age restriction and move forward with the project.

“The developer who purchased the property understands that he can develop the property. It’s approved, so the development can happen tomorrow. The only thing that’s on the table tonight is the age restriction, to completely remove the age restriction,” said O’Brien.

Currently, the subdivision would be required to have at least 80% of its occupants be 55 years of age or older. While the town has been in favor of a senior-focused subdivision on the property O’Brien said that it may be time to move forward with a new plan.

“We liked the concept of this originally because it doesn’t have a whole lot of impact on schools and so on and so forth but when it’s sat for that long maybe that concept doesn’t work,” he said.

With infrastructure already in place, O’Brien said that the developer hopes to begin building as soon as possible if the age restriction is removed. The type and number of housing units would remain the same as the original plan.

The Broadway Town Council will meet at the Town Offices at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT reports that all southbound lanes are closed near mm 254 as of 11:22 a.m.
Incident on I-81 delays traffic near MM 254 Southbound
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
The Waynesboro Police Department have arrested two people for an alleged robbery that took...
WPD arrests two for alleged January robbery
(File)
One dead after Saturday crash, VSP says
The Full Snow Moon, taken February 4th
Full Worm Moon highlights this week up in the sky

Latest News

A child in Augusta County was involved in a police pursuit Saturday night, according to the...
Child involved in Augusta County pursuit
.
CSHD ending COVID-19 hotline
.
Page County Board of Supervisors hears update on rec center, asks for more information
Harrisonburg High School senior Kasey Thompson was named 2023 Virginia Student Journalist of...
Harrisonburg High School senior named VA Student Journalist of the year