CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Venue owner waves gun at wedding guests

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (WSVN) - A wedding DJ documented the tense moments at a wedding reception in Florida when the owner of the venue demanded that guests leave as he waved a gun around.

Jonathan Campo was the DJ at a wedding reception held at Cielo Farms, a wedding venue in Florida, on Thursday night.

Campo says a worker demanded that he turn off the music for fear of noise complaints, rushed at him three times and spilled a drink on his equipment, even though he had turned the music down.

“My honest perspective because I’ve done so many weddings is, I think you should know the way your employees are handling the situation because it’s not a good representation for the business,” Campo said.

Moments later, Campo said a man walked into the hall and took out a gun from a brown pouch. It is an image that he cannot get out of his mind.

Campo said he took out his phone and began recording the gun-wielding man.

“He just started brandishing the gun everywhere, at everybody, put it at my uncle’s face, put it at my cousin who got married, the bride, put it at her head, waved it at her husband’s head,” he said.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at the location around 11 p.m.

Campo said it was a traumatic event.

“It just went from being like an amazing event that you’re going to remember for the rest of your life to an event that you’re really going to remember for the rest of your life for the wrong reasons,” he said.

Campo said he and a bridesmaid were injured during the incident.

“One of the bridesmaids was actually punched in the face and had a contusion,” he said.

Miguel Rodriguez Albisu and Christian Sergio Rafart were arrested and face multiple charges. Albisu faces nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ken Padowitz, Albisu’s attorney, said his client is “not guilty.”

“When the evidence comes out in this case and what actually happened prior to that tape rolling, I believe that it’s going to show my client is, in fact, not guilty and will be exonerated of any criminal wrongdoings whatsoever on that evening,” he said.

Since the video went viral, others have complained about the owners.

Edward Faria was the best man at Thursday’s wedding and was there when the incident happened.

“In the past four months, they’ve shut like six parties down early to get people out of there,” Faria said. “Most of the time, they don’t even provide signed contracts. It’s more verbal agreements.”

The property is zoned rural residential, so it is unclear if they can even have a commercial business.

