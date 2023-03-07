Child involved in Augusta County pursuit

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A child in Augusta County was involved in a police pursuit Saturday night, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., a deputy was on routine patrol on Stuarts Draft Highway when they saw the suspect, driving 86 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t stop. The suspect turned onto Indian Ridge Road and then Cold Springs Road.

Along the way, the sheriff’s office said the driver turned their lights off and passed other drivers on double yellow lines.

The deputies caught up with the suspect on Cold Springs Road after the suspect crashed, according to ACSO. The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and had injuries to the face and head.

The suspect in this case is a child, and no information will be released regarding the name, age or hometown of the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

“The juvenile in this incident is extremely lucky to be alive,” said Sheriff Donald Smith in a press release. “Parents please take this incident as an opportunity to educate your children on how traffic infractions or a criminal charge is not worth your life. Just pull over.”

Charges are pending from the ACSO and the VSP.

