Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Child involved in Augusta County pursuit

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office
A child in Augusta County was involved in a police pursuit Saturday night, according to the...
A child in Augusta County was involved in a police pursuit Saturday night, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A child in Augusta County was involved in a police pursuit Saturday night, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., a deputy was on routine patrol on Stuarts Draft Highway when they saw the suspect, driving 86 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t stop. The suspect turned onto Indian Ridge Road and then Cold Springs Road.

Along the way, the sheriff’s office said the driver turned their lights off and passed other drivers on double yellow lines.

The deputies caught up with the suspect on Cold Springs Road after the suspect crashed, according to ACSO. The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and had injuries to the face and head.

The suspect in this case is a child, and no information will be released regarding the name, age or hometown of the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

“The juvenile in this incident is extremely lucky to be alive,” said Sheriff Donald Smith in a press release. “Parents please take this incident as an opportunity to educate your children on how traffic infractions or a criminal charge is not worth your life. Just pull over.”

Charges are pending from the ACSO and the VSP.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
The Waynesboro Police Department have arrested two people for an alleged robbery that took...
WPD arrests two for alleged January robbery
(File)
One dead after Saturday crash, VSP says
The Full Snow Moon, taken February 4th
Full Worm Moon highlights this week up in the sky
Generic house fire
Woman narrowly escapes Harrisonburg house fire

Latest News

.
CSHD ending COVID-19 hotline
.
Page County Board of Supervisors hears update on rec center, asks for more information
Harrisonburg High School senior Kasey Thompson was named 2023 Virginia Student Journalist of...
Harrisonburg High School senior named VA Student Journalist of the year
Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run