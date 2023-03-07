Cincinnati police still investigating menacing accusation against Bengals Joe Mixon, spokesman says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are still investigating an aggravated menacing accusation made earlier this year against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, according to a police spokesman, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

FOX19 NOW checked with CPD for a status on that case Monday morning, hours before deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office went to his Anderson Township home Monday night in a separate investigation into an injured juvenile.

Cincinnati police charged Mixon on Feb. 2 with misdemeanor aggravated menacing but it was dropped the next day at the request of city prosecutors.

Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a victim on Jan. 21 in the 300 block of Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati, according to an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

A city prosecutor said in court on Feb. 3 that more investigation must be done before a decision could be made on whether to reintroduce the charge, according to Judge Curt Kissinger.

The judge told FOX19 NOW at the time he was assured by the city prosecutor that the victim was in agreement with the decision to dismiss with the possibility the charge against Mixon could be reintroduced at any time.

The arrest warrant against Mixon was issued prematurely and resulted from a procedural misstep, the Cincinnati Police Department said in a Feb. 3 written statement.

Mixon’s agent described the situation at the time as “a rush to judgment,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

FOX19 NOW requested a comment from Mixon’s agent. We will update this story once we hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.