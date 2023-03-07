Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Connecticut woman among those charged with domestic terrorism amid peaceful protests in Atlanta

Emma Bogush, of Bethany, CT, was charged with domestic terrorism following her arrest in...
Emma Bogush, of Bethany, CT, was charged with domestic terrorism following her arrest in Atlanta on March 5.(City of Atlanta Police Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, GA (WFSB) - A woman from Connecticut was among a number of people in Atlanta who were charged with domestic terrorism.

Emma Bogush of Bethany, CT was arrested on Sunday, according to police in Atlanta.

Police said that on March 5, a group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of a proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center to conduct a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers.

“They changed into black clothing, entered the construction area, and began to throw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers,” Atlanta police said. “The agitators destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment by fire and vandalism.”

A number of law enforcement agencies deployed to the area and detained several people.

In all, 35 agitators were detained, and 23 agitators were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism.

“The illegal actions of the agitators could have resulted in bodily harm, and clearly do not reflect a peaceful demonstration,” Atlanta police said. “Thankfully, officers exercised sound judgment and restraint while conducting non-lethal enforcement and arrests.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
The Waynesboro Police Department have arrested two people for an alleged robbery that took...
WPD arrests two for alleged January robbery
(File)
One dead after Saturday crash, VSP says
The Full Snow Moon, taken February 4th
Full Worm Moon highlights this week up in the sky
Generic house fire
Woman narrowly escapes Harrisonburg house fire

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Cooling through the week
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati police still investigating menacing accusation against Bengals Joe Mixon, spokesman says
Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor
Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor
Crash on I-81 North, MM 241 in Rockingham County
UPDATE: No injuries reported in multi-vehicle traffic crash on I-81 North