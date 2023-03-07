Harrisonburg Fire Department gives tips for smoke alarm safety

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a recent house fire, the Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) has several important messages for the community regarding smoke alarms.

• Install smoke alarms in every bedroom. They should also be outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home. Install alarms in the basement. Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.

• It is best to use interconnected smoke alarms. When one smoke alarm sounds, they all sound.

• Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

• Current alarms on the market employ different types of technology including multi-sensing, which could include smoke and carbon monoxide combined.

• Today’s smoke alarms will be more technologically advanced to respond to a multitude of fire conditions, yet mitigate false alarms.

• A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall. Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet (3 meters) from the stove.

• People who are hard-of-hearing or deaf can use special alarms. These alarms have strobe lights and bed shakers.

• Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

The HFD offers free smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to Harrisonburg residents. For assistance with free smoke alarms or questions about fire safety, Harrisonburg residents can call 540-432-7703.

