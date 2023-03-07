Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Harrisonburg Fire Department gives tips for smoke alarm safety

Smoke alarm
Smoke alarm(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a recent house fire, the Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) has several important messages for the community regarding smoke alarms.

• Install smoke alarms in every bedroom. They should also be outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home. Install alarms in the basement. Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.

• It is best to use interconnected smoke alarms. When one smoke alarm sounds, they all sound.

• Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.

• Current alarms on the market employ different types of technology including multi-sensing, which could include smoke and carbon monoxide combined.

• Today’s smoke alarms will be more technologically advanced to respond to a multitude of fire conditions, yet mitigate false alarms.

• A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall. Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet (3 meters) from the stove.

• People who are hard-of-hearing or deaf can use special alarms. These alarms have strobe lights and bed shakers.

• Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.

The HFD offers free smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to Harrisonburg residents. For assistance with free smoke alarms or questions about fire safety, Harrisonburg residents can call 540-432-7703.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
20 years of memories was torched by something that was not their fault and now they are...
Father and son still displaced after December fire — needing major help
The Waynesboro Police Department have arrested two people for an alleged robbery that took...
WPD arrests two for alleged January robbery
The Full Snow Moon, taken February 4th
Full Worm Moon highlights this week up in the sky
This 1966 microscope photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Syphilis cases are on the rise in Virginia

Latest News

Just before 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street...
22-year-old Richmond man found shot to death at fast food drive-thru
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
JMU Basketball generic
JMU Women’s basketball wins conference championship
Air3 strolls through Montgomery Hall Park in Staunton
Air3 strolls through Montgomery Hall Park in Staunton