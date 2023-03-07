Harrisonburg grocery store working to keep prices down

Draw Your Weather
Friendly City Food Co-op is doing everything it can to make the cost of its groceries as low as possible.
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Steve Cooke, General Manager of Friendly City Food Co-op, said ”We have low prices on eggs we have local eggs. we haven’t had a problem with sourcing eggs our meat comes from local farms predominantly and we work with a lot of the farms to keep our prices down on the meat products we have.”

Cooke also said that shopping the Co-op’s “Basic Line” is a way that shoppers can save money on their groceries. The Field Day and Wild Harvest brands have natural and organic products that are marked down.

The store has a SNAP Retail Match program that allows customers paying with SNAP to get 50% off fresh fruits and vegetables and a discount at the local produce table.

.The Friendly City Food Co-op has had to raise prices on some products but Cooke says they have been able to reduce prices in the last month.

