The importance of sheep shearing

By Cora Dickey
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Sheep shearing is vital for harvesting wool making it a valued skill in today’s market. The process of shearing sheep can happen with a specific razor or with old-fashioned clippers but the action is delicate with the sheep in certain positions.

Simple Hill Farm in Rockingham County gets its wool made from the 35 merino sheep raised onsite. One of the co-owners understands how sheep shearing is essential for the final product to be of great quality.

“We would not be able to get the wool for naturally fibered clothing. There’s a higher demand these days for clothes that are not synthetically produced.” Simple Hill Farm Co-Owner Heidi Lantz-Trissel said.

Without people shearing sheep, many everyday things would not be available because of the natural fiber wool that is in clothing, into yarn for people who are knitting or crocheting. There is hope within the agriculture industry for the skill to be passed down to the next generation.

Wool is a renewable source, as opposed to plastic fibers.

According to the Farm Bureau of Virginia, 4-H clubs in the commonwealth are learning shearing as a standard for agriculture

