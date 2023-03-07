Lifeguard staff building a full team for Westover Pool

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Things are shaping up for Westover Pool’s swim season. According to Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, the number of lifeguards on duty is on the rise and it’s where they want it to be this year.

Part of the shortage that went on summer after summer was because of previous restrictions limiting people from getting certified.

Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation said the flow from established staff brought a positive turnaround in applications.

“They’re able to train lifeguards, they’re able to give lifeguards some mentorship that’s helped us keep them with us. Our referrals are getting stronger as well so it is a testament to what City Council gave us in terms of investing in our full-time staff that has helped our part-time staff this year,” Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Brian Mancini said.

Mancini says a full staff helps all of Westover Pool be fully functional for everyone. Sundays are being reserved for training since aquatic services are year-round.

Parks and Recreation said the positive turnaround means services can be at a maximum flow— having the ability to use them in more situations to open up more things to the public; that’s swim teams, programs, recreational swim, and all kinds of amenities that are coming back.

Swim season is set to start on Memorial Day but the full staff could mean extending the season to last after Labor Day.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.