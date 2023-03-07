Mount Sidney Ruritan Club to prep five thousand chickens for fundraiser run

MOUNT SIDNEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Mount Sidney Ruritan Club wants you to get ready for some barbecue chicken. Five thousand chickens are getting prepped for the annual run of the barbecue fundraiser that has become a Shenandoah Valley tradition.

The process to prep is longer than people may think; participants say cleaning the pit, mixing the sauce, and the aspects of cooking the poultry to perfection take a matter of days. It may seem like a lot of effort for a fundraiser but third-generation member and fundraiser manager Wayne Wampler said the impact is worth it.

“Whether everybody’s getting along well or somebody’s in a need, we want to help them, if we can. We’ve helped financially, we’ve helped build steps, wheelchair ramps, and those kinds of things. We’ve cut firewood for people. It’s just good people doing good things for others,” Wampler said.

This ruritan club has teamed up with Pilgrim’s Pride in Timberville to ensure the supply and elevate farmer’s work within the community.

The last barbecue fundraiser was back in mid-autumn which Wampler said allowed tastebuds to grow hungry for the seasoned birds.

Six nonprofits will benefit from the fundraising efforts. Eight dates are set for barbecue chicken fundraisers starting March 25.

March 25 — Mount Sidney Ruritan Club

April 22 — Girl Scout Troop 373

May 6 — Pleasant Valley Youth

May 20 — Staunton Alliance Youth

June 17 — Stewart Middle School Future Farmers of America

July 22— Mount Sidney Ruritan Club

Aug. 26 — Mount Sidney Ruritan Club

Sept. 23 — Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company

