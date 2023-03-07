Draw Your Weather
Page County Board of Supervisors hears update on rec center, asks for more information

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Board of Supervisors got an update on a potential rec center coming to the county Monday night.

The discussion was focused on how different rooms could offer multiple sports within the facility.

“I just want to see it where its revenue-generating of stuff we don’t have in our county so if its golf simulators, if its batting cages, if its indoor soccer,” D. Keith Guzy, Jr., a member of the Page County Board of Supervisors said.

The Board of Supervisors’ biggest question was how could the rec center ultimately generate revenue.

“If we could get like 300 members for 40 bucks a month that’s $144,000 of revenue a year and that, according to some of my estimates that I put in my budget this year, will almost cover a lot of the like utility expenses and stuff of the facility,” Andrew Good, with Page County Recreation said.

The Board of Supervisors asked for another informational meeting to be set on the rec center.

They asked the Page County Recreational department to come back with more information on how the center would generate revenue and have a more solidified answer on what sports will be offered.

