Severe Weather Awareness Week: Virginia Statewide tornado drill on Tuesday morning

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - March 6-10 is recognized as Severe Weather Awareness week. The National Weather Service is working with local governments to ensure everyone is weather aware in the event of extreme weather.

On Tuesday, the NWS is working with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management for their annual tornado drill.

“We actually do this drill every year with the Harrisonburg City Schools but not everyone participates at the exact same time. They are going to send out their weather alerts like they normally do through the NWS. If for some reason you don’t hear the alert, you can still participate just pick a date and time and say okay if we have a warning... what are we going to do?” Paul Helmuth said.

Helmuth is the deputy emergency coordinator for the city of Harrisonburg.

The drill will take place at 9:45 a.m. on March 7. it will be broadcast on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio and the emergency alert system via the required monthly test. Officials say an actual tornado warning will not be issued.

Helmuth says while tornadoes are rare in our area, they do occur. He says this is a time to think about what you would do, where you would go and what kind of actions would you take if there was a tornado near you.

“Find a place that would protect you from falling debris,” Helmuth explained. “What would be a pressure explosion where your windows might break? Any flying debris may come in, so the more center of the house and away from windows somewhere.”

Schools, businesses, workplaces and families are encouraged to participate in the drill.

Everyone’s NOAA Radio may not make a sound or alarm but experts say to turn on your radio to listen to the broadcast no later than 9:40 a.m. If you do not have a NOAA Weather Radio, officials say to to start your drill and enact your safety plan at 9:45 a.m.

For the week, VDEM plans to highlight different topics to keep in mind when trying to say safe during extreme weather. For more information on how to stay safe during extreme weather, visit weather.gov.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.