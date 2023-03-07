Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-81 North, MM 241 in Rockingham County

According to VDOT, all northbound lanes in this area are closed at this time.
Crash on I-81 North, MM 241 in Rockingham County
Crash on I-81 North, MM 241 in Rockingham County(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays on I-81 North at MM 241 in Rockingham County due to a tractor trailer crash.

According to VDOT, all northbound lanes in this area are closed at this time. Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles as of 12:40 a.m.

WHSV is working to get more information and will provide updates once available.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
The Waynesboro Police Department have arrested two people for an alleged robbery that took...
WPD arrests two for alleged January robbery
(File)
One dead after Saturday crash, VSP says
The Full Snow Moon, taken February 4th
Full Worm Moon highlights this week up in the sky
Generic house fire
Woman narrowly escapes Harrisonburg house fire

Latest News

Page County Board of Supervisors hears update on rec center, asks for more information
CSHD ending COVID-19 hotline
Dogs get the runny eyes, sneezing, and coughing but also have skin reactions with their...
Allergies for dogs flaring up earlier from warmer winter
The process to prep is longer than people may think; participants say cleaning the pit, mixing...
Mount Sidney Ruritan Club to prep five thousand chickens for fundraiser run