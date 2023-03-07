TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-81 North, MM 241 in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays on I-81 North at MM 241 in Rockingham County due to a tractor trailer crash.

According to VDOT, all northbound lanes in this area are closed at this time. Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles as of 12:40 a.m.

WHSV is working to get more information and will provide updates once available.

