TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-81 North, MM 241 in Rockingham County
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays on I-81 North at MM 241 in Rockingham County due to a tractor trailer crash.
According to VDOT, all northbound lanes in this area are closed at this time. Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles as of 12:40 a.m.
WHSV is working to get more information and will provide updates once available.
