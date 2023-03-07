Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run

Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.(Virginia General Assembly)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Delegate has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run that occurred on March 2nd in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police.

54-year-old Delegate Matt Fariss was charged with one count of malicious wounding, one felony count of hit-and-run, and one count of reckless driving.

Police say that Fariss was driving a Chevy Tahoe south on Rt. 501 when he crossed the centerline, continued off the northbound side of Rt. 501, hit a female pedestrian and drove away.

The woman suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Farris turned himself in on March 3rd before being released on bond.

WDBJ7 reached out to Del. Fariss for comment on the charges, which can be found below:

“While I may have made some mistakes in my life, these charges are false. I look forward to clearing them in a court of law.”

