Waynesboro Police responding to potential shots fired

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night the Waynesboro Police Department said they responded to calls about potential shots fired.

Police said they were in the area of King Street and Florence Ave.

As of 10 p.m. on Monday, Waynesboro Police said it is unknown at the time if there are any injuries.

Stay with WHSV on-air and online as we learn more about this incident.

