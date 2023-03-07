WPD investigating shots fired

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) are investigating reports of multiple shots fired in Waynesboro Monday night.

According to the WPD, at around 8:10 p.m., Waynesboro officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired near the 600 block of King Avenue. The WPD say that early investigations revealed that an unidentified person or persons reportedly fired multiple rounds from the street. Some of the bullets allegedly struck an adjacent dwelling and numerous vehicles in the area, which caused property damage, according to the WPD.

There were not any reports of injuries.

If anyone has any information is asked to contact Detective Nystrom with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6978 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

The WPD says there is no known threat to the community.

