WWII Warbirds to fly over Virginia

WWII Warbirds to fly over several Virginia towns and cities in 2023.(John Lackey | Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CULPEPER, Va. (WHSV) - The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) has announced its Warbird Tour Schedule for 2023. WWII aircraft will be flying at 14 cities in 4 states as a tribute to the thousands of men and women who built, serviced, and flew these vintage aircraft. The public will have an opportunity to purchase warbird rides in all aircraft, according to a press release.

According to the CAF, these historic planes have been restored to almost pristine condition and offer the chance for people to get a close-up experience with these historic aircraft.

The WWII warbirds on tour according to the CAF are: 1945 TBM Avenger torpedo bomber

  • 1943 Stinson L-5 Sentinel
  • 1946 Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder
  • 1942 Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane

The tour will visit several Virginia towns and cities including Culpeper, Leesburg, Manassas, Ashland, Warrenton, Stafford, and Fredericksburg. The full tour schedule and advance ticketing for any warbird is available online at https://www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/. Warbird Rides are priced to fit every budget ranging from $125 to $1,450 and everything in between. The warbirds will fly subject to weather, unanticipated maintenance, pilot availability, and sufficient advance flight sales.

Added attractions at many events will include the unique TBM “Wing Walk” where the public can walk on the wing of a WWII bomber, a B-26 machine-gun turret, WWII reenactors, and car shows

The Capital Wing is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and is staffed entirely by volunteers. For more information, please contact CapitalWingRides@gmail.com.

