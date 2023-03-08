Draw Your Weather
Former coach sentenced after accusations of trying to exchange images with stepson’s girlfriend

Chad Nolan mugshot
Chad Nolan mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man was sentenced to prison Wednesday on charges of using the Snapchat app to solicit images from his stepson’s juvenile girlfriend or ex-girlfriend, requesting images from her and sending her explicit photos of himself.

Chad Nolan was sentenced to 5 years behind bars, suspended after 10 months, and 2 years of probation, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Office.

The offense took place in March 2021, according to the Roanoke City Jail.

Nolan worked for Roanoke City Public Schools in the operations department from 2014 until 2016, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. He was head softball coach for William Fleming High School in 2014, 2015, and 2016 and worked with the football team from Aug. 31 through Dec. 15, 2015. He was also a booster club member for Northside High School, but hasn’t been affiliated as such since at least 2022.

