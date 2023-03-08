Hanger talks hemp-based THC product regulation bill

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Before leaving Richmond at the end of February, Virginia Lawmakers passed a bill that would create stricter regulations on hemp-based THC products. A number of hemp businesses around the state have said they’re against it fearing it could put them out of business.

“The legislation became fairly comprehensive because we were trying to target edible products that contained primarily synthetic hemp products, Delta 8, all forms of synthetic Delta products. We basically enlarged the product to create a registration process for people who are selling the hemp products, we also prescribed certain requirements as far as people who are packaging, selling, and handling the products,” said Augusta County State Senator Emmett Hanger, who introduced the Senate version of the bill.

In addition to the permitting process, the bill would completely ban the sale of any products with a THC content higher than 0.3%, like Delta 8. Hanger said that the bill is all about increasing safety.

“People are making a lot of money peddling products in the forms of things that look like candy, brownies, even cereal, look like cereals that people eat thinking it’s innocent. But they get high, children get sick, thousands of calls to the emergency room,” he said.

The bill also includes stronger labeling requirements that list all ingredients in a font no less than 1/16th of an inch and that bittering agents be added to topical CBD products.

“What we want to get at it are these unsafe products that are primarily edible and the reason for putting a bittering agent in some of these topical products is so that people won’t consume those and get high because that can be dangerous as well,” said Hanger.

Hanger said that he would like to see Virginia develop more traditional uses for hemp. He said that while the bill will affect some businesses he does not think it will have the devastating impact on the hemp industry that some have claimed.

“Those that are selling synthetic Delta products, they’ll have to quit selling those products. So it will impact those types of businesses but I think it’s been overstated as far as it would destroy the hemp industry,” said Hanger.

The bill is currently on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk, Hanger said that he is open to working with the Governor’s office and stakeholders to amend the bill.

“If in fact, we discover that those that are producing CBD oil for topical applications and there is some way that we can modify the legislation so that it will not overly impact the business I am all for that,” he said.

The bill will be reviewed prior to the General Assembly’s reconvening in April.

