Skip to content
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
News
Weather
Sports
Elections
Contests
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Live
News
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Local
Events
Air 3
Now on 3
Coronavirus
Medical Monday
National
Politics
State
Traffic
Weather
Live
Video
Weather
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
Top Weather Headlines
Weather Info and Resources
SkyCams
Closings
Sports
Endzone
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Student Athlete of the Week
Women in Sports
JMU
UVA
VT
Local Scores
WHSV Sports Presents
Closings
Contact Us
Meet the Team
News & Weather Apps
Advertise With Us
VA Job Connections
WHSV Careers
Contests
Community
Black History Month
First Responders First
Friendly City Fortune
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Submit a Birthday/Anniversary
Pet of the Week
Taste of the Valley
Tell Me Something Good
Community Spotlight
Recipes
Unsung Heroes
Bridging The Great Health Divide
Lottery
Sponsored
Black History Month
American Heart Month
Sentara Community Impact
Ask the Experts at Aire Serv.
Premier Places to Work
Healthwise
Building Our Communities
MomsEveryday
Air 3
Latest Newscasts
Covid-19 Map
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PowerNation
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Press Releases
Healthwise: Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
By
Jordan Wood
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Incident on I-81 delays traffic near MM 254 Southbound
GRAPHIC: Uber driver attacked by passengers caught on cam
Child involved in Augusta County pursuit
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run
WWII Warbirds to fly over Virginia
Latest News
Allergies for dogs flaring up earlier because of warmer winter
Syphilis cases are on the rise in Virginia
FDA advisers give green light for RSV vaccine approval; why this is important for older adults
Schools may soon have ability to require students be vaccinated against COVID-19