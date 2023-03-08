International Women’s Day 2023: Women first responders share why they decided to join police, fire departments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -“I am actually from a firefighter family,” Kellie Sacksteder explained. “My grandpa was a firefighter, my dad in his steps, my brother after him, so I sort of grew up in the environment but at that time there weren’t really females in that space.”

Out of the 69 firefighters in the Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD), there are currently four women firefighters. One of them is Kellie Sacksteder.

“There is an advantage when it comes to firefighting to being stronger so that is where women sort of have a disadvantage. A big part of training is learning how to use our bodies, our smaller statures and using those efficiently to be able to make up for that difference in strength,” Sacksteder said.

“There are times where we may respond to a women’s shelter and we get out of the engine and there are predominately men,” Lt. Larry Bennington said. “They are there for a reason. They don’t want to interact with us. When we have a female with us it allows to provide that service and they feel more comfortable with Kellie providing that service instead of us.”

Sacksteder says she is working to inspire the next generation of firefighters by participating in Camp LIT. This program brings together various emergency services in Harrisonburg and surrounding areas to teach young women ages 13-16, what it means to be a firefighter and other first responders.

“Nowadays only about 7-9% of women are actually firefighters. We are just trying to give them the opportunity to show them hey you can be a firefighter,” Leslie Pullen with HFD said.

“Growing up you didn’t really see the female perspective in firefighting so it really gives us an opportunity to encourage women to pursue different fields that are mostly male-dominated and to give perspective of you can do you you might have to do it differently but you can do it,” Sacksteder added.

“Growing up, we watched a lot of cop dramas with my mom. We still watch the same shows,” Sgt. Brooke Wetherell with the Harrisonburg Police Department said.

Wetherell has been with HPD for 11 years. She says they are working to make the department reflect the community it serves.

“Percentage wise there are more women just within HPD than you will typically find [in other police departments]. Chief Kelley Warner talks about women in leadership. Sheriffs and chiefs, they [women] only take up about 3% of those positions across the United States so there is definitely some disproportion there.”

HPD has about 95 officers 16 of them are women.

“To be a woman in policing you are breaking barriers,” Sgt. Wetherell said. “There are still so many first that haven’t been accomplished. It is 2023, it is kind of sad to say there are times that still women have accomplishments and it is the first time a woman has done that. Being a woman in policing, it’s unique but when you really put it under the microscope it is not that different than our male counterparts. It specifically comes down to the job.”

Both the Harrisonburg Fire and Police Departments are actively recruiting. For more information, visit the city of Harrisonburg website. More information on Camp L.I.T. should be expected in the coming weeks.

