JMU baseball rolls past VMI 9-4, improves to 7-5 overall
By Peri Sheinin and Jacob Fife
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After dropping the weekend series to UMass Lowell, James Madison baseball grabbed a 9-4 win over Virginia Military Institute.

Pitcher Jack Cone got the start for JMU, tossing five innings while striking out four and giving up two runs. Cone earned his second win of the season for the purple and gold. Redshirt junior Kyle Novak led the Dukes at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

James Madison is back in action on Wednesday at 3 p.m. as the Dukes host Virginia Commonwealth at Veterans Memorial Park.

