Man dead after pursuit on I-81, officials say

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A pursuit on I-81 ends with one person dead, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.

According to Hutcheson, a man wanted out of Connecticut was spotted in the Valley around 11 a.m. on March 7. Officials reportedly tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled and the pursuit began.

The driver eventually pulled over to the right shoulder on I-81 S near MM 254, and according to Hutcheson, the driver fatally shot himself.

All Southbound lanes were closed, and traffic was being diverted off exit 257, according to VDOT.

The incident is still under investigation, and WHSV will keep you updated on the latest news regarding the incident.

