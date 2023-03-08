Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Parts of US see record start to allergy season

Waves of the yellow-green dust are flooding the air and coating everything from car windshields...
Waves of the yellow-green dust are flooding the air and coating everything from car windshields to sidewalks.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We’re seeing a record-early start to allergy season.

Allergy-triggering pollen is hitting the southern and eastern U.S. earlier this year than ever before.

Waves of the yellow-green dust are flooding the air and coating everything from car windshields to sidewalks.

In Atlanta, the pollen count climbed to the “extremely high” range Monday, the earliest it has done so in 30 years of record-keeping.

By Tuesday, the tree pollen count had doubled.

In Washington D.C., the first “high” tree pollen count appeared a month ago, hitting a record high for this time of year.

It comes after an exceptionally warm February in the South and East and is part of a trend blamed on climate change.

A Wednesday report from the nonprofit group Climate Central found that allergy season has gotten longer on average since 1970.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT reports that all southbound lanes are closed near mm 254 as of 11:22 a.m.
Incident on I-81 delays traffic near MM 254 Southbound
A child in Augusta County was involved in a police pursuit Saturday night, according to the...
Child involved in Augusta County pursuit
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
WPD investigating shots fired
WWII Warbirds to fly over several Virginia towns and cities in 2023.
WWII Warbirds to fly over Virginia
Delegate Matt Fariss, charged with felony hit-and-run and malicious wounding.
Virginia Delegate charged with hit-and-run

Latest News

Falconer’s lawyer and agent Conrad M. Rippy said Ian Woodward Falconer died Tuesday of natural...
Author Ian Falconer of ‘Olivia’ books for children dies
The girl was able to call for help from the tree and several fire departments responded to help...
Girl rescued after being stuck 80 feet high in a tree
A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. On...
Tesla that hit firetruck was using automated driving system
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
Harrisonburg Police Department
International Women’s Day 2023: Women first responders share why they decided to join police, fire departments