Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Police investigating body found in home with more than 60 cats inside

Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home...
Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home on Monday.(claudio.arnese via Canva)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia authorities are investigating a man’s death after his body was found in an area home.

According to the Nitro Police Department, a family member called officers regarding a loved one who they haven’t heard from in weeks.

Police said they went to the man’s home to perform a welfare check and that’s when they found his body.

Officers said during their search of the property, they also found more than 60 cats inside the home.

Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming said 60 to 70 cats were found with several of the animals dead.

The team said they do not suspect any foul play when it comes to the man’s death, but they are working with the medical examiner’s office to confirm how he died.

The police department did not immediately identify the man or release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT reports that all southbound lanes are closed near mm 254 as of 11:22 a.m.
Incident on I-81 delays traffic near MM 254 Southbound
Buc-ee’s Travel Center is planning a 74,000-square-foot store at the exit 211 interchange on...
Buc-ee’s could be coming to Virginia
The Waynesboro Police Department have arrested two people for an alleged robbery that took...
WPD arrests two for alleged January robbery
(File)
One dead after Saturday crash, VSP says
The Full Snow Moon, taken February 4th
Full Worm Moon highlights this week up in the sky

Latest News

A crowd of around 100 gathered at the Shelby County Courthouse Saturday afternoon to demand...
Tyre Nichols probe: 7 from Memphis police fired, 1 retired
FILE - A new ad campaign featuring the revived slogan was scheduled to roll out Wednesday.
‘Be All You Can Be’: Army brings back old ad slogan
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Without people shearing sheep, many everyday things would not be available
The importance of sheep shearing